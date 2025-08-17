Karun Nair revealed the real story behind a viral photo of him 'crying' with KL Rahul consoling him, during the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. The right-hander made his comeback to the India National Cricket Team after a solid domestic season, but unfortunately, could not make the desired impact upon his return, scoring just 205 runs in four matches with a highest score of 57. The picture which was from the Lord's balcony, claimed that Karun Nair broke down after being left out of the fourth Test and KL Rahul consoled him and the former shared the reality behind the 'crying' pic. Speaking to RevSportz founder Boria Majumdar in an exclusive interview, Karun Nair said, "I think that's an AI-created picture. I don't think that happened. Obviously we were sitting in the balcony, but that picture is not real at all." Fact Check: Is Image of KL Rahul Consoling 'Crying' Karun Nair Real? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pic.

Karun Nair Reveals Real Story Behind Viral 'Crying' Pic with KL Rahul at Lord's

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)