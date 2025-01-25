Noman Ali scripted history for his nation when the bowler became the first Pakistan spinner to register a hat-trick in Test cricket during the ongoing PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025. Ali claimed the wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair in his third over to reach this historic landmark for Pakistan. Overall, Ali is the sixth Pakistan bowler to record a Test hat-trick. Fans can watch Noman's record-making over below. Noman Ali Becomes First Pakistan Spinner to Scalp A Hat-Trick in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair in Consecutive Deliveries During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Noman Ali Claims Hat-Trick

𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭! 😍 Hat-trick hero Noman Ali makes history in Multan 🙌#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/2xRLeYpVXl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2025

