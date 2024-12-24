Kiran Navgire, who previously showed her tremendous hitting prowess during the Women's Premier League for UP Warriorz, also showed it during the Senior's Women One-Day Trophy quarterfinal. Navgire smashed a fiery 25-ball 64 and brought up her half-century in just 20 balls. Navgire played a big role in setting up Maharashtra's win and hit a total of 8 sixes during her innings. Bengal Women Creates History, Achieves Record of Chasing Highest Successful Run-Chase in Women's List A Cricket by Hunting Down Target of 390 Against Haryana in Senior Women's One-Day Trophy 2024 Quarter Final.

Kiran Navgire On Six-Hitting Spree

Kiran Navgire Smashes 25-Ball 64

5⃣0⃣ up in style! 🔥 Kiran Navgire brought up her fifty off just 20 balls 👏 What a blistering knock of 64(25) 👌👌#SWOneday | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/7J1zjmRMHX pic.twitter.com/wRv6dXGW0w — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)