Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel were seen relaxing at the beach ahead of the much-awaited opening Test match against Australia in Perth from November 22. KL Rahul uploaded a reel on his Instagram handle where all four Indian cricketers were seen relaxing at the beach. Earlier, during the India vs India A practice match at WACA, Rahul was struck on the elbow, after which he went off the field due to precautionary measures. However, Rahul recovered from the injury scare and returned to action in training. Virat Kohli Reveals His Best Knock in Australia as Team India Cricketers Share Fun Questions for Each Other During Headshot Session Ahead of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal Relax at the Beach

