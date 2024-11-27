Lucknow Super Giants opted to release KL Rahul in the auction pool ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction. Rahul got sold for INR 14 Crores to Delhi Capitals in the mega auction conducted over two days on November 24 and 25. After the mega auction Rahul shared a post on social media thanking the LSG fans, coaches and teammates. He called the journey 'unforgettable' and thanked them. Lucknow Super Giants Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by LSG at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

KL Rahul Shares Post Thanking Lucknow Super Giants After Delhi Capitals Picks Him

Grateful to the coaches, teammates and the fans who made this journey with LSG unforgettable. Thank you for the trust, memories, energy and unwavering support. Here’s to new beginnings! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Vz5XFeDjwV — K L Rahul (@klrahul) November 27, 2024

