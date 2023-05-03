The Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir spat in IPL 2023 has been the subject of much conversation after it unfolded at the end of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match on May 1. The two popular icons of Indian cricket had a heated exchange and had to be separated in Lucknow. Amul, who have been making topicals on popular and trending topics, made on this too. The topical had figures of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir arguing with each other and the text on it, read, "Let's get refined, not fined" and the below Amul, "Keep the Piece" was written. Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees. Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Eyewitness Reveals Real Truth of Verbal Spat Between RCB Star and LSG Mentor During IPL 2023.

See Amul's Topical on Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Spat Here

