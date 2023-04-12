The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team ahead of their upcoming match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), on Wednesday, visited the Ayodhya Ram temple. In a picture that is going viral shows LSG team members and players standing right in front of the temple, whose construction is still going on. In the picture, spinner Ravi Bishnoi can be seen standing in front of the holy temple. A banner can also be seen, wherein it is written “Jai Shree Ram”. It is reported that the holy temple will be opened to the general public in January 2024.

Lucknow Super GiantsLSG Visit Ram Mandir

Lucknow Super Giants players at Ayodhya Ram Mandhir. pic.twitter.com/bKKjf7xlnd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023

