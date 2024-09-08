Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav's friendly banter during the India A vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 match has gone viral. The wicketkeeper has, over the years, gained a reputation of being chirpy and this time, it was seen in the Duleep Trophy when he asked the players to close in and prevent Kuldeep Yadav from taking a single off the last ball of the 41st over. The last ball of the over which was bowled by Sai Kishore, was hit on the on-side by Kuldeep Yadav, who was batting with Akash Deep at that point of time and the former opted against taking a single. "Bhai upar rehna single mein saare (everyone come close and prevent the single), said Pant. Kuldeep in turn responded saying, "Main nahi lunga," (I won't take the single) and Pant in turn, jokingly asked him to swear by his mother that he won't do so. "Single nahi lega? Kha le Maa kasam. Maa Kasam kha le single nahi lega," (You won't take a single? Swear by your mother!) Pant said. Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Engage in Fun Moment On the Field During India A vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Stump Mic Catches Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav's Hilarious Stump Mic Banter

Rishabh : "Sab upar rehna single ke liye sare" Kuldeep : “Me nhi lunga” Rishabh : “Kha le Maa kasam nhi lega” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7fqfMY4wqS — PantMP4. (@indianspirit070) September 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)