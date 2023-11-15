Virat Kohli once again achieved greatness! The modern-day great has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most ODI centuries during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match on November 15. The right-hander, who had matched the legendary Tendulkar during India's win over South Africa on November 5, paid a touching tribute to him by bowing down with him seated in the stands. Fans have heaped praise on the star cricketer after he reached this historic milestone in front of a packed Wankhede crowd. See some reactions below. Virat Kohli Bows Down to Sachin Tendulkar After Breaking His Record of Most ODI Centuries During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Video Goes Viral!

'Emperor Of the Game'

'Greatest Ever'

'Master of Records, King of Cricket'

'Record Breaker'

'Top of the World'

'Greatest of All Time'

