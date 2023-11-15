Virat Kohli once again achieved greatness! The modern-day great has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most ODI centuries during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match on November 15. The right-hander, who had matched the legendary Tendulkar during India's win over South Africa on November 5, paid a touching tribute to him by bowing down with him seated in the stands. Fans have heaped praise on the star cricketer after he reached this historic milestone in front of a packed Wankhede crowd. See some reactions below. Virat Kohli Bows Down to Sachin Tendulkar After Breaking His Record of Most ODI Centuries During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Video Goes Viral!

'Emperor Of the Game'

Virat Kohli deserves every bit of respect Emperor of the game Beauty 🧿 pic.twitter.com/XIymRwMOA5 — ` (@musafir_tha_yr) November 15, 2023

'Greatest Ever'

Not only for this generation, Virat Kohli has now become the greatest ever batsman in the history of cricket. #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvNZ — Rana Shazib (@RanaShazibKhan) November 15, 2023

'Master of Records, King of Cricket'

A day for the ages! A day for Kohli! He stands alone in the ODI galaxy with 50 centuries. He is the master of records, the king of cricket, Virat Kohli! 👑 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vxPCogWDeo — Suraj Jha (@INCSurajJha) November 15, 2023

'Record Breaker'

'Top of the World'

At the top of the world 🎇 Virat Kohli slams a record 50th ODI ton 🎉 The big match player The GOAT Kohli 👑#ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDVSNZ #IndianCricketTeam #CWC23INDIA pic.twitter.com/GxYW857fk3 — Abdul haseeb Yousafzai (@HaseebYusafzai) November 15, 2023

'Greatest of All Time'

50TH IT IS!! VIRAT KOHLI I AM ON MY KNEES. GREATEST OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/br0zZHloOW — Dy tweets (Retd.) (@Tweets_dy_) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)