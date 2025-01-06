In an exhibition of brutal hitting, Max Bryant whacked Wes Agar for a 106 Metre six into The Gabba stands during the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 match. Batting on 36, Bryant hit Agar for a monstrous six in the 15th over, which then transformed the over into a 19-run one. Bryant scored a brilliant match-winning 35-ball 72, which included seven fours and four sixes. Dan Christian Strikes Huge Six Against Xavier Bartlett As He Makes Comeback in BBL 2024-25 As Player From Assistant Coach During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Match (Watch Video).

Max Bryant Goes Maximum

Max Bryant goes BANG 💥 106-metre six way back into The Gabba stands! @BKTtires #GoldenMoment #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/ki31qhBXKn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2025

