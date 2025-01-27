Hobart Hurricanes win their maiden Big Bash League (BBL) championship as they clinch the BBL 2024-25 title beating Sydney Thunder by 7 wickets in the final at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. A sensational campaign for the Hurricanes rightly ended with a title win and a dominating performance in the final. Sydney Thunder batted first in the final and put up a score of 182/7 on the board. Chasing it, Mitchell Owen played a sensational innings scoring the joint-fastest century in BBL history. After his dismissal, veteran Matthew Wade led the Hurricanes over the finishing line. Hurricanes won with 35 balls to spare. Mitchell Owen Hits Joint-Fastest Century in Big Bash League History, Achieves Feat by Reaching Milestone in 39 Balls During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024–25 Final.

Hobart Hurricanes Win BBL 2024-25

💜 HOBART'S HEROES 💜 The @HurricanesBBL have won their FIRST BBL TITLE! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/rpZAQ3hH4m — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

