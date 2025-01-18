Rohit Sharma had a bit of an interesting moment during the press conference where India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series vs England was announced. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) enforced some strict rules limiting the time the players' families travel with them on tour. Before the press conference started, the microphone, which was switched on, caught him saying "Mereko toh aur ek der ghanta baithna padhega secretary ke saath thoda discuss karne ke liye ye sab cheez, family ka ye woh. Abhi sab mereko bol rahe hai..." (After this, I have to sit with the BCCI secretary and discuss these things, including the policies related to families. Everyone is telling me...). India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODIs Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Shubman Gill Announced As Deputy; Mohammed Shami Included, Mohammed Siraj Dropped.

Rohit Sharma's Conversation With Ajit Agarkar Caught on Stump Mic

Rohit Sharma and PC made for each other.😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Xqs5SZ4MP — Rohan💫 (@rohann__18) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)