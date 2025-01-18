India Squads For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODI Series Announced: After a lengthy meeting, BCCI have named a 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be led by Rohit Sharma, and sees young Shubman Gill as his deputy. BCCI have also named India's ODI squad for the England series. Jasprit Bumrah is rested and pacer Harshit Rana will feature in the ODIs against England but will not be included in India's CT 2025 squad. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

Mohammed Shami makes a return to the national fold after a long injury layoff, with Yashasvi Jaiswal also getting an ODI call-up after starring in Tests. Players like Sanju Samson, and Mohammed Siraj have been dropped from the squad, while in-form Karun Nair has not been picked up. Other key players like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya maintain their places in the squad.

Fans are looking forward to the middle-order batters and bowling upgrades to clinch victories in the upcoming tournaments.

Both series - England tour of India and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place in February, with the Indian cricket team playing its ICC Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. The Champion Trophy tournament will start on February 19 with England's tour concluding before the same. Check out India’s complete squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODI series below. Yuvraj Singh Backs Rohit Sharma Despite Two Consecutive Test Series Loses Against New Zealand, Australia.

India Squads For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODI Series:

India Squad for England ODI Series:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

With the teams announced for both tournaments, the India national cricket team will look to start the 2025 season on a positive note, considering the long season ahead. The Indian side has won the ICC Champions Trophy twice before.

