Mohammed Siraj has played an important role for team India in the Bangladesh tour by picking up crucial wickets and bowling unplayable deliveries. During return from Dhaka, the right arm quick faces a tough delivery himself as one of his three bags got misplaced by the airlines Air Vistara through which he was travelling from Dhaka to Mumbai. The Indian national team cricketer appealed to the Tata-owned airlines when the bag didn't get delivered even after 24 hours. Siraj emphasized the bag contained all his important things and the process needs to be expedited. Shikhar Dhawan Dropped from India’s ODI Squad for Sri Lanka Series, Twitterati React.

Mohammed Siraj Appeals For Return of Bag From Air Vistara Airlines

It had all my important things. I request you to expedite the process and get the bag delivered to me in Hyderabad Asap. @airvistara — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) December 27, 2022

Air Vistara Misplaced Mohammed Siraj's Bag

@airvistara I was traveling to Mumbai from Dhaka via Delhi on 26th on flight UK182 & UK951 respectively. I had checked in three bags out of which 1 has been misplaced. I was assured the bag will be found and delivered within no time but till now I have not heard anything. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Z1MMHiaSmR — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) December 27, 2022

