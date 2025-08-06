Mohammed Siraj was welcomed by fans after he returned to Hyderabad at the end of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. The star Indian pacer drew applause from all quarters after his heroics in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets. Not only did he play all five Tests, showcasing extreme levels of fitness, but Mohammed Siraj memorably picked up a five-wicket haul in the IND vs ENG Oval Test, famously guiding India to a six-run win. The 31-year-old was seen arriving at the airport in Hyderabad with fans turning up to welcome him. Mohammed Siraj was in a phone call and was escorted by the security officials into his car. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Former India Cricketer Yograj Singh Impressed by ‘Miyan Magic’ Mohammed Siraj, Says ‘He Reminded Me of Kapil Dev’ (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Returns to Hyderabad

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) returned to his hometown from London earlier today. Siraj grabbed a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval as India defeated England by six runs in a thriller to draw the series 2-2 on… pic.twitter.com/QiGhI5jAIK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2025

