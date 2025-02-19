New Zealand national cricket team star opener Will Young became the first batter to hit a century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Will Young achieved this milestone during the tournament's opener against the host Pakistan national cricket team at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. The right-handed batter achieved his century in 107 deliveries. This was Will Young's fourth century in the One-Day Internationals. New Zealand are slotted in Group A alongside Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. Will Young departed after scoring 107 runs off 113 deliveries, including 12 fours and one maximum. ‘Serious Spell From Naseem Shah…’ Ravi Ashwin Hails Pakistan Speedster for Impressive Outing During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Post).

Will Young Slams First Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champion stuff! 🙌🏻#WillYoung completes a scintillating century on his #ChampionsTrophy debut against the defending champions! 👏🏻💯 📺📱 Start watching FREE on JioHotstar: https://t.co/T07mgtb2xJ#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #PAKvNZ LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1 &… pic.twitter.com/yVyyxHuHcW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2025

Fourth ODI Century for Will Young

