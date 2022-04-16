KL Rahul sparkled with a spectacular hundred as Lucknow Super Giants ended up with a 18-run win over Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma's side are yet to open their account in IPL 2022 as they succumbed to their sixth loss of the season and are almost out of contention for a playoffs spot. Defending 200 to win, Avesh Khan starred with three wickets as Lucknow bowlers put in a disciplined effort to clinch their fourth win.

