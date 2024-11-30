The opening match of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024 will be played between Biratnagar Kings and Janakpur Bolts. The opening match of the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) will be played between Biratnagar Kings and Janakpur Bolts on Saturday. The first match of the NPL 2024 will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The much-awaited contest will start at 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season. Viewers can watch the opening match of the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts NPL 2024 match. On Which Channel Nepal Premier League 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch T20 Cricket Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts First Match in NPL 2024

𝕋𝕚𝕞𝕖 𝕚𝕤 𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔼𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕪⌛💥 Who's coming out on top in the opening fixture of the #SBLNPL, 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲? 👑⚡#HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/9azmxqd7si — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) November 29, 2024

