Nepal will go head-to-head against Saudi Arabia next in Match 18 of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. The match between Nepal and Saudi Arabia is set to be played on Wednesday, April 17. The NEP vs SAU T20I match venue will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Free Live Streaming Online

The final day of league matches is expected to be filled with excitement!



Hong Kong, China vs Malaysia: https://t.co/jKTTQ6PH1K

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia: https://t.co/cMZk4sAGCW

UAE vs Cambodia: https://t.co/JH9PmC5iLa

Oman vs Kuwait: https://t.co/Yf9j2HO6cy#ACCMensPremierCup pic.twitter.com/RqQIJKk9iw— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 16, 2024

