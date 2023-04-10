Ha whirlwind knock from Nicholas Pooran puts Lucknow Super Giants back and ahead in the chase. Pooran started his innings with a chase coming under pressure just when Marcus Stoinis departed and since then have hit a flurry of boundaries and took down several bowlers like Karn Sharma and Harshal Patel. he scored the fifty in just 15-balls, fastest in this season till now. Fans, awed by the innings, took to twitter to share their reactions.

Nicholas Pooran Smashes Fastest Fifty 

WOW

Crazy Hitting

Unreal

Brutal With Grace

Pooran Playing Video Game

