Ha whirlwind knock from Nicholas Pooran puts Lucknow Super Giants back and ahead in the chase. Pooran started his innings with a chase coming under pressure just when Marcus Stoinis departed and since then have hit a flurry of boundaries and took down several bowlers like Karn Sharma and Harshal Patel. he scored the fifty in just 15-balls, fastest in this season till now. Fans, awed by the innings, took to twitter to share their reactions.

Nicholas Pooran Smashes Fastest Fifty

Fastest FIFTY of the season now belongs to @nicholas_47 😎 He's playing a blinder of a knock here 🔥🔥 What a turnaround this with the bat for @LucknowIPL 🙌 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/76LlGgKZaq#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/1oMIADixPh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2023

WOW

Nicholas Pooran WOW. 51 from 15 balls🤭🤭🤭🤭. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 10, 2023

Crazy Hitting

Well Well Well! Looks like Nicholas Pooran has watched Rinku Singh's innings on the loop since last night. Crazy hitting. #RCBvsLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lbu0PBJazq — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 10, 2023

Unreal

Unreal, just unreal, take a bow Nicholas Pooran — HL (@Haarrre) April 10, 2023

Brutal With Grace

There have been some brutal innings played in this IPL, but none with such languid grace as Nicholas Pooran’s #RCBvLSG — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) April 10, 2023

Pooran Playing Video Game

Nicholas Pooran you freak wtf is this crazy batting. Man is playing video game with RCB bowlers. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 10, 2023

