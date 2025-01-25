A sensational performance from left arm spinner Noman Ali of Pakistan as he shined brightly during the second Test match against West Indies, becoming the first Pakistan spinner to scalp a hat-trick in Test cricket. It is Noman's maiden hat-trick in International cricket too where he dismissed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair in consecutive deliveries.

Noman Ali Becomes First Pakistan Spinner to Scalp A Hat-Trick in Test Cricket

HAT TRICK for Noman Ali! 🔥 He becomes the first Pakistani spinner to pick up a hat trick in Test cricket 👏🏽#PAKvWI | #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/eOMY5QOn5D — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)