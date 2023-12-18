Shreyas Iyer scored a brilliant half-century against South Africa in the 1st ODI at Johannesburg. As he stitched a partnership with debutant Sai Sudharsan, he played some exquisite shots putting the Proteas bowlers under pressure. Amidst that, as he tried to pull a shorter one from Nandre Burger, the bat slipped from his hand and it flew towards square leg further than the ball which went towards mid-on. One of the South African fielders brought the bat back to him. Fans loved the bizarre moment and shared it on social media to make it viral. ‘We Were Just Talking About Keeping Them Under 400’ Reveals Arshdeep Singh After India’s Impressive Win in First ODI Against South Africa.

Shreyas Iyer Has His Bat Flying Further Than the Ball

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)