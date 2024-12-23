Pakistan have whitewash South Africa 3-0 in this ODI series as they beat the Proteas by 36 runs via the DLS method in the third ODI in Johannesburg on December 22. They have become the first team to whitewash South Africa in an ODI series in South Africa. The game was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain and batting first, Saim Ayub's sensational 101 coupled with half-centuries from Babar Azam (52) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) ensured that Pakistan scored 308/9. In response, South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals. Heinrich Klaasen smashed 81 runs off 43 balls and there was some fight shown by debutant Corbin Bosch who scored an unbeaten 40. Debutant Sufiyan Muqeem (4/52) was Pakistan's best bowler as he took four wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah scalped two each. Couple Gives Birth to Child at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg During SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024.

Pakistan Beat South Africa in 3rd ODI 2024, Clinch 3-0 Series Whitewash

Excellent display by the boys 🇵🇰✨ A 36-run victory in the final ODI to complete a series sweep! ✅#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/T6pO8PK6sO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 22, 2024

