Hosts Pakistan won the toss, and Mohammad Rizwan wasted no time in electing to field first in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand. Pacer Haris Rauf makes a return to the starting XI for Pakistan, while Matt Henry also comes back into the playing 11 for New Zealand. Rachin Ravindra remains unavailable for the Kiwis still. The tournament opener is taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi, which recently underwent a renovation. The Champions Trophy 2025 marks the return of an ICC event after 29 years on Pakistan soil. Apart from Pakistan and New Zealand, India and Bangladesh are also in Group A. Is Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs NZ Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan.

Pakistan Opts To Bat in ICC CT 2025 Opener

🚨 TOSS & PLAYING XI 🚨 Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl first 🏏 Our team for Match 1 of the ICC #ChampionsTrophy 2025 🇵🇰#PAKvNZ | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/SnAfRzZtsK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2025

Pakistan won the toss & elected to bowl first the match of #ChampionsTrophy 2025! Let the do-or-die battles begin! 🔥 📺📱 Start watching FREE on JioHotstar: https://t.co/T07mgtb2xJ#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #PAKvNZ LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1 & Sports18-Khel! pic.twitter.com/sSFWZyzxkV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)