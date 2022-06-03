Pakistan Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the 2nd ODI at Karachi. The PAK W vs SL W cricket match will begin at 10:00 am IST. The ODI series is part of the ICC Championship Match and thus holds more importance. The PAK W vs SL W won’t available live on TV. However, Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel will provide the free live streaming online.

Pakistan aim to carry winning momentum in ODIs More details: https://t.co/rBbKUidMnG#PAKWvSLW | #BackOurGirls — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)