In the first match of the blockbuster first double header day at Mohali, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has opted to bowl first. Like the first game, he also anticipates some moisture under the covers due to rain and that's why he has opted to give his new ball bowlers Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav to take some wickets upfront. Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets his IPL debut. Anukul Roy features as well. Punjab Kings on the other hand has another IPL debutant Sikander Raza with Nathan Ellis covering for absent Kagiso Rabada.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI Update

