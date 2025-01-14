Legendary cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has shared a heartwarming wish for fans on the special occasion of Pongal 2025. The former Sri Lanka national cricket team cricketer uploaded a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he captioned, "Wishing all of you a peaceful Pongal. May the harvest be rich in blessings and prosperity." Pongal is one of the most cherished and culturally significant festivals in Tamil Nadu. The festival is not just a harvest festival but a great expression of gratitude towards nature for the abundance of the earth. Latest Pongal 2025 Greetings, Wishes and Quotes: Thai Pongal HD Images and Wallpapers To Share Festive Messages and WhatsApp Status With Family and Friends.

Kumar Sangakkara Shares Heartfelt Wish on Pongal 2025

Wishing all of you a peaceful Pongal. May the harvest be rich in blessings and prosperity. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 14, 2025

