Suryakumar Yadav provided an update on his ankle injury but with a twist! The no 1 ranked T20I batter is often seen sporting a smile on his face and he shared an update in a humourous way when he used a funny dialogue from comedy movie, 'Welcome'. Yadav, taking to Instagram, shared a video of him walking with support and the background audio to that video was the hilarious dialogue, "Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bohot bada khiladi tha..." Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to miss the T20Is against Afghanistan due to this injury, which he sustained during the IND vs SA 3rd T20I.

Suryakumar Yadav out of Afghanistan T20I Series With Ankle Injury, Hardik Pandya Unlikely To Return Till End of IPL 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav's Post

