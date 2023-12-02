Naseem Shah has moved from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United in one of the most-awaited trades ahead of Pakistan Super League 2024. The young pacer has been a regular for the Pakistan national team but unfortunately missed the last part of the Asia Cup and also the whole ICC World Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr were traded to Quetta Gladiators from Islamabad United. The PSL 2024 draft will be held on December 13 in Lahore. PSL 2024 Trade Window: Iftikhar Ahmed Joins Multan Sultans, Rilee Rossouw Replaces Him in Quetta Gladiators.

Naseem Shah Joins Islamabad United

📣📣 Are YOU charged 🔋 for the most awaited trade of the season!?!? 🔥🔥 Naseem Shah moves to 🔁 Islamabad United Abrar Ahmed moves to 🔁 Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Wasim Jr moves to 🔁 Quetta Gladiators #HBLPSLDraft #HBLPSL9 @iNaseemShah @IsbUnited @TeamQuetta pic.twitter.com/IGZFDCt0WL — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 2, 2023

