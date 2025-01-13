The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will take place from April 8 to May 19. Ahead of season 10 of the PSL, the players' draft ceremony will take place on Monday, January 13. Ahead of the PSL 2025 draft pick, all six franchises have announced their player retention list. Unfortunately for the Indian audiences, no live telecast will be available for the Pakistan Super League 2025 draft pick due to the absence of official broadcasters. Viewers can find the live streaming of the PSL 2025 draft pick via the Pakistan Super League official YouTube channel. Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Admits PSL Can't Hold On to Players If They Get Called As Replacements For IPL 2025, Cites Example of Kieron Pollard Attending Wedding (Watch Video).

PSL 2025 Draft Pick Live Streaming

