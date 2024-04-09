Veteran Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is an inspiration for all the young Indian cricket fans. Every young cricketer always would have the urge to meet MSD and take advice from him. The same happened with Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sakib Hussain after the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match. KKR uploaded a glimpse of the meeting on their official Twitter handle. Rinku Singh Shares Motivational Quote Following KKR's Defeat Against CSK in IPL 2024, Writes 'The Journey of Improvement Continues'

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sakib Hussain Meet MS Dhoni

Their smile says it all! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/RbPBkSp9jQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2024

