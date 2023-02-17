Ravi Ashwin continued scaling greater heights as he has completed 700 wickets in first-class wickets, achieving this sensational feat during Day 1 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test on February 17. The off-spinner achieved this feat after dismissing world number one Test batter Marnus Labuschagne, having the batter trapped in front of the stumps. In the first Test, Ashwin had completed 450 Test wickets, becoming the second Indian after Anil Kumble to do so. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 1.

Ravi Ashwin Completes 700 First-Class Wickets

Ravi Ashwin completes 700 First Class wickets. One of the greatest Red Ball bowlers! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2023

