Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got emotional in the dressing room before announcing his international retirement during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane. Before announcing his retirement, Virat Kohli was seen hugging Ashwin in the dressing room during the tea break on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test. The duo were involved in a conversation before Kohli hugged Ashwin, as captured by the camera. Later, the legendary spinner announced his retirement during a post-match press conference after the Brisbane Test. Ravi Ashwin Retires, Ace Spinner Announces Retirement From International Cricket During Post-Match Presentation After IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Ends in Draw.

Emotional Moment Between Ravi Ashwin and Virat Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)