As the tournament moves towards the business end, things are getting difficult for RCB in terms of their qualification in the IPL Playoffs. Amid RCB’s changing IPL qualification scenario, Virat Kohli, on Friday tweeted, “We got a challenge ahead of us.” RCB’s defeat in their previous totally changed the qualification scenario for the Faf Du Plessis-led unit.

Virat Kohli Posts Quotes Ahead of RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match

We got a challenge ahead of us ⏳ pic.twitter.com/JaMdMyycEI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2023

