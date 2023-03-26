Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently having a star-studded mega event called the RCB Unbox event where RCB legends AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle will be honoured with retirement of their jersey's and both of them will be introduced to the RCB Hall of Fame. It will be followed by performances from Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar and Aditi Singh Sharma. The event has started from 4 PM IST and the live streaming is available in the link provided below.

RCB Unbox 2023 Live Streaming Details

