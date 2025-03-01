As Delhi Capitals play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last match of the M Chinnaswamy leg of the WPL 2025, both team look to edge ahead in the points table with a win. Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians on February 28 on the same ground and based on that they have opted to chase again. Both teams continue with similar playing XIs but DC-W replace Titas Sadhu with Nallapureddy Charani. Annabel Sutherland Takes Sensational Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Toss Update and Playing XI

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)