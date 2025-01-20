The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. Pant will be the fourth player to lead LSG in IPL, captain after KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya and, Nicholas Pooran. Pooran led the team in one T20I in IPL 2024, while Rahul and Pandya captained in 37 and six matches, respectively. Lucknow Super Giants Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by LSG at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

LSG purchased Pant in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for a ground-breaking INR 27 crore, which is the highest ever for any player - domestic or international - in the history of the tournament. The announcement was made during a live interaction between Pant, and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka.

This is Pant's second IPL franchise, having played and led Delhi Capitals between 2016 and 2024. As DC captain, Pant featured in 48 IPL matches starting from 2021, winning 23, and losing 19, while one ended as a tie. As a batter, Pant has a stellar record in the IPL, amassing 3,284 runs with one hundred, and 18 half-centuries in 111 matches. Justin Langer Reveals How Rishabh Pant Turned Into His 'Favourite Person' After Lucknow Super Giants Picked Star Indian Wicketkeeper For INR 27 Crore in IPL Mega Auction (Watch Video).

Pant will have several international stars playing under his leadership at LSG, such as David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh, apart from several Indian local talents like Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, and Arshin Kulkarni.

The LSG support staff will be headed by former Australian legend Justin Langer, who is the head coach. LSG has roped in former India speedster Zaheer Khan as their mentor. Former South Africa internationals Lance Klusener, and Jonty Rhodes along with Sridharan Sriram, and Pravin Tambe will be the franchise's assistant coaches. Former Australia batter Adam Voges has been named LSG's cricket consultant.

