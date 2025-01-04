Rishabh Pant scored the second-fastest half-century in Test cricket by an Indian during the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was in some mood for big-hitting as he took on the Australia national cricket team bowlers and struck them for boundaries on both sides of the wicket. Pant got to his half-century off 29 deliveries, falling short of his own record of a 28-ball half-century which he scored against Sri Lanka in 2022. Rishabh Pant was eventually dismissed for 61 runs off 33 deliveries, which included six fours and four sixes. IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25: Rishabh Pant Reflects on Bruises in First Innings, Says 'Hopefully In The Next Few Innings I Don't Get These Badges of Honour' (Watch Video).

