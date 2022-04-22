Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was not happy after the team were denied a no-ball in the final over of the game. Needing 36 runs off the 20th, Rovman Powell had smashed three consecutive sixes but was not given a no-ball to a waist-high delivery. Pant reacted to this and instructed his batters to come back.

Umpires not given No-ball, Rishabh Pant calling their players back. pic.twitter.com/inpP1pPfwr — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 22, 2022

