Rohit Sharma has been one of the greats of Indian cricket and after a long gap, he is finally having a successful season in Mumbai Indians jersey. For the first half of the season he was slow but then he stepped up the accelerator, dominating the second half. In the eliminator, he scored a half-century and with it he completes the milestone of 7000 runs. He is also the second batter to complete 7000 runs in IPL. Rohit Sharma Funny Memes Go Viral After Fielders Drop Catch of Mumbai Indians Opener Twice During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Batter to Complete 7000 Runs

7000 runs for Rohit Sharma in IPL!! 2nd batsman to hit 7000 runs in IPL👊@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/eCREubkDn3 — Rohit Sharma Trends (@TrendsRohit) May 30, 2025

