Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth was spotted at the Mumbai airport on November 23, Sunday. Rohit left for Australia on Saturday and he is all set to join the Team India squad on Sunday. Rohit is expected to be back in action for Team India since the second Test of the series at Adelaide. Ahead of that, fans were excited to see him leaving for Australia. Rohit took the holiday for the first match as he stayed back to stay beside his family during the birth of his newborn son. Virat Kohli Spotted Signing Autographs For Fans at Optus Stadium in Perth During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport As He Leaves For Australia

The Hitman returns! 👊 Fresh from family milestones, @ImRo45 is all set to rewrite history Down Under as he departs to conquer the #ToughestRivalry! 🇮🇳🔥#AUSvINDonStar DAY 3 👉 SUN 24 NOV, 7 AM onwards on Star Sports 1! pic.twitter.com/8nOJo5HqUz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 23, 2024

