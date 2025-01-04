Rohit Sharma clarified that he is retiring from Test cricket. Speculations ran rife after he did not feature in the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25. While Jasprit Bumrah, the stand-in captain, said that Rohit had 'opted to rest' from the Sydney Test, the 37-year-old stated that he 'stood down' after experiencing poor form with the bat in the three Test matches he played so far. Rohit Sharma, in an interview with the official broadcaster during lunch on Day 2, clarified the reason for him not playing the Sydney Test while stressing that on putting the team's needs before his own. He further stated that he would work hard to regain his form. Rohit Sharma, After 'Opting To Rest', Walks Out to the Field; Chats With Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Rohit Sharma Explains Reason for Missing Sydney Test

It was a difficult decision to stand down but it was a sensible one: Rohit Sharma — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2025

Rohit Sharma Says He is Not Retiring Soon

I am not retired but I stood down from this Test: Rohit Sharma to host broadcaster — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2025

