Team India players surely do know how to have fun and in such an instance, some players were seen having hilarious reactions to the spider-cam during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 tournament. This happened before a game as the team was training when the spider-cam lowered to zoom in on the players. While skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Paddy Upton jumped to catch it, Yuzvendra Chahal poked fun at the camera and called it towards himself. Suryakumar Yadav on the other hand had a funny straight-faced reaction when the spider-cam zoomed in on him.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)