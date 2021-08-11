Indian cricket legend on Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar shared pictures with Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. Taking to Instagram he shared pictures of Chanu showing him her silver medal and he captioned it stating, "can lift spirits as easily as she lifts weights! Was wonderful spending time with you. You’re a champion whose journey can inspire several more champions! Keep soaring in your life & career!"

See his post here:

