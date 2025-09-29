Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was booed by fans after he appeared to toss away the Asia Cup 2025 runners-up cheque during the IND vs PAK Post-Match presentation ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Pakistan suffered a horrific collapse with the bat to be bowled out for 146 and later, was outdone by a Tilak Varma masterclass despite taking early wickets as India went on to become Asia Cup 2025 champions. Salman Ali Agha received the Asia Cup 2025 runner-up cheque from PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and he subsequently went to one side and threw the cheque before heading towards Simon Doull for his interview. Fans present at the Dubai International Stadium booed Salman Ali Agha after this. Why Did Team India Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony After Beating Pakistan To Clinch Title? Check Reason Here.

Salman Ali Agha Throws Asia Cup 2025 Runner-Up Cheque, Fans Boo Him

Salman agha gadiki ekkado kalinattu vundi lucha gadu🤣🤣🤣 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/GkEn7deKZj — 𝙸𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚒 ❟❛❟ (@itachiistan1) September 28, 2025

