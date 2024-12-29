Jasprit Bumrah gained some redemption as he castled Sam Konstas on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 29. The 19-year-old had taken the attack to India's premier pacer in the first innings with a range of aggressive shots but this time, Jasprit Bumrah got the better of him. The ball swung in a bit, snuck through the bat and pad before hitting the middle stump. Sam Konstas, who had scored an impressive 60 off 65 balls in the first innings, was dismissed for just eight runs. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects on Bowling Performance Against Australia Debutant Sam Konstas, Says ‘I Could Have Got Him out 6–7 Times in First 2 Overs’.

Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Sam Konstas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)