Veteran Australia speedster Scott Boland achieved a significant milestone during the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-arm speedster became the oldest pacer in history to take 50 Test wickets in the last 50 years. Boland had an impressive outing with the ball in the first innings. The star speedster bagged four wickets in his 20-over spell. Scott Boland Receives Standing Ovation at SCG After Taking Two Wickets in Two Balls During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Scott Boland Achieves Big Milestone in his Career

Scott Boland is the Oldest Player in history to take 50 Wickets In test in last 50 Years. Getting Standing Ovation from the Full House Crowd #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/L8YFrutVR0 — Arslan Ali (@Arsal1431) January 3, 2025

