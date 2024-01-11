Shoaib Akhtar has begun his journey to Mecca. The former Pakistan fast bowler took to social media to share pictures of himself dressed in plain white clothes that Muslims traditionally wear when they undertake pilgrimage to Mecca in order to perform Umrah. While sharing the pics, Akhtar wrote, "Ready for the Holy journey to Makkah Mukarrama. May Allah accept my Umrah." Earlier in 2022, Shoaib Akhtar had announced on social media that he visited Mecca as the official state guest of Saudi Arabia. 'Pehle Se Hi Kuch Decide Hua Hai Kya?' Shaheen Afridi Blames 'Faulty' Speed Guns for Pakistan’s Drop in Pace During Tour of Australia (Watch Video).

See Shoaib Akhtar's Post:

Ready for the Holy journey to Makkah Mukarrama. May Allah accept my Umrah. pic.twitter.com/wDCn3suiIf — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 11, 2024

