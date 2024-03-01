Shubman Gill is currently at his home in Punjab as he returned for break given there is a long gap between the fourth and the final Test against England. Even then, Gill continues practice as he was spotted practicing in the nets under the watchful eyes of his father. Gill's father was the one who coached him in his childhood and laid the foundation of his career. Fans loved their relationship and the made the video viral on social media. Rinku Singh Shows Heartwarming Gesture; Gives Young Fans Autographs, Clicks Selfies During KKR Camp in Mumbai Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Sweats it Out in Net Practice

Shubman Gill practicing with his father before the dharmsala test #ShubmanGill #indvseng pic.twitter.com/2qvXOlqKEe — Shubman Gill Brilliant Inning (@ShubmanSnapchat) March 1, 2024

Shubman Gill Practice Under Supervision Of His Father

Shubman Gill is training with his father ahead of the 5th Test in Dharamshala. - A Father Son Bond.♥️#ShubmanGill | #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/m6bXMdvifD — Naji 𝕏 (@Naji_Gill_77) March 1, 2024

