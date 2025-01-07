India and Punjab Kings cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been facing speculations around a potential divorce with his wife, actress and influencer Dhanashree Verma. Recently they have deleted all stories and posts about themselves on social media and that has sparked the rumours. Amid that, Chahal has been sharing few cryptic Instagram stories as well. His most recent one read, "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise." - Socrates. Which Team Yuzvendra Chahal is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The Spinner Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Instagram Story

Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram Story (Photo Credits: yuzi_chahal23/Instagram)

